Tuscaloosa PD: Man captured after he chased girl from bus stop

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in his 20s is being questioned by Tuscaloosa Police after officers say he chased a woman’s daughter from her bus stop on James I. Harrison Jr. Parkway Tuesday morning.
Investigators said a mother called 911 at 7:11 a.m. to report that a man in his 20s had chased her daughter from the bus stop to an area behind the Forrester Gardens Apartments buildings. The first officers who responded called for backup after hearing possible gunfire.
Multiple officers from TPD, with assistance from Alabama State Troopers, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Northport and the University of Alabama Police departments responded to the area.
Holy Spirit School was notified and placed on lockdown.
The man was taken into custody in a backyard in the 3100 block of 11th Avenue East at 8:33 a.m., following an intensive search of surrounding areas.
Officers say the girl was not injured.
Charges are pending. Tuscaloosa Police also plan to release the age of the girl later Tuesday.
Investigators are working to determine whether the responding officers heard gunfire, firecrackers or something else.
