Tuscaloosa Co. prepared for record-high turnout on Election Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County voters can expect a possible record-high turnout on Election Day.
According to the Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson, there were a little over 132,000 registered voters in Tuscaloosa County in 2016. As of Monday, nearly 150,000 people are eligible to vote in the county. That’s an increase of 18,000 voters.
Absentee ballot counting starts around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Robertson said more than 13,000 ballots and applications have been worked through in Tuscaloosa County.
There are 54 voting locations in the county. Robertson told WBRC they’ve added staff in a number of their heavier polling sites as well as technology including poll books to help people check in faster.
Student interns will also be utilized. Officials are asking voters to social distance, please wear a mask and be ready to wait at the polls.
“We ask people to bring their patience and expect there maybe lines at times depending on when you vote. We are a community, we are community after this election, be respectful of others. There’s various opinions as always in politics. Let’s get out and vote,” said Robertson.
Here’s a reminder: Voters can return and hand deliver their ballot today until noon at the Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court’s Office. There were reported long lines Saturday for some people who filled out the applications.
