Tommy Tuberville watch party for US Senate seat results underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tommy Tuberville’s campaign party is hopeful to win the seat for U.S. Senate on election night, Nov. 3.
Tuberville is the 2020 Republican U.S. Senate nominee from Alabama. He is running against Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.
The watch party for Tuberville is being held at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, where spirits of attendees are high.
COVID-19 precautions are being taken at the location, as hand sanitizer is readily available and masks are being worn.
The State Line Five from Dothan, Ala. is the band performing at the watch party on Tuesday night.
President Trump endorsed Tuberville after Alabama’s March primary.
Tuberville is a retired football coach and former player.
