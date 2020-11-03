Secretary of State: Voting wait times reduced from 3 hours to 90 minutes at one polling place

“Horizon Church is rather small to accommodate the number of registered voters assigned to that polling place. Judge Naftel has done a good job of finding a way to see that poll workers are now able to be processed in a timely manner. As soon as we arrived, the wait time was reduced from three and a half hours to one and a half hour. Judge Naftel and his team are to be commended for their administrative expertise in significantly reducing the wait time once the issue was introduced. Local election officials are working as efficiently and effectively as possible to process the the record-breaking volume of voters across the state.”