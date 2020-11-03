Person stabbed at Legion Field polling location

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was stabbed at Legion Field Tuesday afternoon, according to Birmingham police officials.
At 4:24 p.m. officers responded to a call of a person stabbed at the Legion Field polling location. The preliminary investigation suggests an argument occurred between two men.
The argument escalated resulting in one person being stabbed.
Officers say the argument was not related to voting.
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect left the location prior to officers arrival.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.