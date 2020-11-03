New data shows women are getting COVID-19 at higher rates than men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An interesting statistic in the coronavirus pandemic, women in Alabama seem to be getting the virus more than men.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Risk Indicator Dashboard, 55% of women are contracting the virus versus 44% of men.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said he’s not sure if this is some sort of a statistical anomaly or an actual trend. He said throughout the world, there’s been a predominance of men who’ve become infected with COVID-19. But new data on the ADPH’s Risk Indicator Dashboard shows more women are testing positive for COVID-19 now and there’s no clear reason why.
“There certainly may be a difference in some cases if one sex or another has an occupation that puts them to have more exposure with more people and groups of people,” Dr. Harris said. “But you can image that there could be some social, cultural reasons that there’s a little bit of difference in risk of exposure."
Dr. Harris said pregnant woman are more susceptible to severe disease than anyone.
“Most pregnant women don’t get severely ill and they don’t die from this disease, but they are slightly more likely to have serious illness or death than non-pregnant women,” Dr. Harris explained.
“That’s actually true with a lot of diseases for whatever reason your immune system changes with pregnancy,” he continued.
And while women may be contracting COVID-19 at a higher rate, men are more likely to die from the virus.
“That’s unfortunately true with a lot of things. Men many times are disproportionately more likely to have health problems, at least certain health problems, that put them at risk for complications with COVID-19,” Dr. Harris said.
He said ADPH is keeping an eye on this data in effort to find a more definitive reason for why there’s been an uptick in women contracting COVID-19.
In the meantime, he said preventative measures like social distancing, washing your hands, and of course wearing a mask will help stop the spread for everyone.
