First Alert for great weather to go out and vote!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Election Day! It’s a chilly start to this Tuesday morning. A frost advisory is out for all of Central Alabama until 7 a.m. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s with some spots dipping near the freezing point. You’ll likely need to warm up the car and scrape some frost off the windshield this morning. If are planning on heading out to vote early this morning, grab the coat. You will definitely need it. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us clear and dry across the Southeast. The weather across most of the country will be quiet which is good news for voters. Plan for plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid 60s. Plan for a light west wind at 5-10 mph. If you plan on heading out to the polls early this evening, grab the jacket. Temperatures will likely drop into the 50s by 5-6 p.m.
First Alert for Chilly Temperatures Tonight: Temperatures tonight should not be as cold as this morning. I think most spots dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s. There could be some patchy frost to the north, but I doubt we’ll see freezing temperatures. If you are really concerned about your plants, go ahead and cover them up. Don’t forget to bring the pets inside as it will remain chilly.
Next Big Thing: The weather this week is shaping up to be fairly quiet. The big story will be the continuation of very nice weather with warmer temperatures. Morning temperatures should gradually warm-up throughout the week. Wednesday morning should start in the lower 40s with highs approaching 70°F. As we approach the weekend, southerly flow and increasing moisture will should warm us up with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 70s. It should be a long stretch of comfortable temperatures going into the weekend.
Looking Ahead: As we head into the weekend, cloud cover and humidity levels will slowly increase across the area. We’ll introduce a 10% chance for a few spotty showers over the weekend, but we should remain mostly dry. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front could move into our area by the middle of next week giving us a chance for showers. I do not see any signs of significant cold weather over the next five to seven days. In fact, we look warm with highs staying in the mid to upper 70s next Tuesday-Thursday.
Hurricane Eta: Eta is the 12th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Eta rapidly intensified yesterday and is now a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds around 150 mph. Eta is the strongest hurricane to have formed in the Atlantic this 2020 hurricane season. The latest forecast is now showing a Category 4 hurricane making landfall this afternoon in Central America with winds between 125-150 mph. It will slow down and produce an extreme rainfall event across Nicaragua and Honduras. Some spots in Central America could record one to two feet of rain. Eta is expected to weaken significantly while over land. The latest forecast has Eta weakening over Central America and then curving to the north and east to emerge back into the Caribbean by the end of the week. It is possible it could regain tropical characteristics and become a tropical storm by Saturday evening. Several models are hinting at this solution with it organizing again in the Caribbean. If this happens, areas such as Cuba and even Florida will need to watch Eta. A few models even have it back into the Gulf of Mexico sometime next week. We simply don’t know where it will go after three days. For now, no impacts are expected here or across the Gulf Coast over the next five days.
