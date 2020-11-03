First Alert for great weather to go out and vote!

Hurricane Eta: Eta is the 12th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Eta rapidly intensified yesterday and is now a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds around 150 mph. Eta is the strongest hurricane to have formed in the Atlantic this 2020 hurricane season. The latest forecast is now showing a Category 4 hurricane making landfall this afternoon in Central America with winds between 125-150 mph. It will slow down and produce an extreme rainfall event across Nicaragua and Honduras. Some spots in Central America could record one to two feet of rain. Eta is expected to weaken significantly while over land. The latest forecast has Eta weakening over Central America and then curving to the north and east to emerge back into the Caribbean by the end of the week. It is possible it could regain tropical characteristics and become a tropical storm by Saturday evening. Several models are hinting at this solution with it organizing again in the Caribbean. If this happens, areas such as Cuba and even Florida will need to watch Eta. A few models even have it back into the Gulf of Mexico sometime next week. We simply don’t know where it will go after three days. For now, no impacts are expected here or across the Gulf Coast over the next five days.