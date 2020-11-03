Doug Jones Campaign watching returns from Pepper Place

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As soon as businesses closed, Doug Jones' campaign staffers began feverishly turning the parking lot of Pepper Place into a pandemic safe party.
Tables draped in black and a blow up screen now fill the parking places.
Media is being allowed inside but the official event doesn’t begin until 7:00.
They are taking coronavirus concerns seriously, evident through the outdoor event, mandatory temperature checks and masks, as well as contact lists for contact tracing.
Hand sanitizer sits on all the tables.
The Senator admits that he’s facing an uphill battle in the election but also says he’s hopeful.
We will be on your side here throughout the night as results come in and will have reaction.
