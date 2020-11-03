Alabama Secretary of State predicts record voter turnout for 2020 Election Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill predicts record voter participation in Tuesday’s General Election.
“Of the state’s 3.7 million eligible voters, our office anticipates somewhere between 2.5 and 2.8 million Alabamians will cast their ballot in today’s election – whether in-person or through the absentee process,” stated Secretary Merrill. “We have already witnessed record absentee participation and because of the excitement surrounding this election, I expect these numbers will continue to rise today.”
Polling places are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
“Local election officials in all 67 counties have worked extraordinarily hard to provide safe and sanitary voting options for voters. Through funding made available to our office, we have provided masks, gloves, disinfectant spray, alcohol wipes, and other cleaning supplies to polling places across the state to see that voters, poll workers, and others involved in the electoral process are protected,” concluded Merrill.
WBRC FOX6 News received dozens of pictures of long voting lines across Alabama.
Voters are encouraged to check their polling location and view their sample ballot prior to heading to the polls.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.