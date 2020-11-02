VIA offering free rides to some polling locations in Birmingham

(Source: WDAM)
By WBRC Staff | November 2, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST - Updated November 2 at 5:34 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - VIA, known as Birmingham On-Demand, will provide free rides to certain polling locations in their service areas on Election Day Nov. 3.

You may download the VIA app or call 205-236-0768.

The locations are:

  • Bush Hills Academy
  • Southside Branch Public Library
  • Southtown Housing Community
  • Bell Wallace Building
  • Wilkerson Middle School
  • Legion Field Lobby Gate #7
  • Ramsay Alternative High School
  • Jefferson County Courthouse Lobby
  • Memorial Recreation Center

The VIA website is www.birminghamal.gov/via.

