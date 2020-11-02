VIA offering free rides to some polling locations in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - VIA, known as Birmingham On-Demand, will provide free rides to certain polling locations in their service areas on Election Day Nov. 3.
You may download the VIA app or call 205-236-0768.
The locations are:
- Bush Hills Academy
- Southside Branch Public Library
- Southtown Housing Community
- Bell Wallace Building
- Wilkerson Middle School
- Legion Field Lobby Gate #7
- Ramsay Alternative High School
- Jefferson County Courthouse Lobby
- Memorial Recreation Center
The VIA website is www.birminghamal.gov/via.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.