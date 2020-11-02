Verbena High closed Tuesday, other Chilton County students return to class

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Verbena High School will remain out of school Tuesday as crews continue work to restore power at the school site. The rest of the county schools will re-open Tuesday after sites were closed for several days as the community dealt with the impact of Hurricane Zeta.
“We were very lucky we didn’t suffer more damage,” said Superintendent Jason Griffin, Chilton County Schools.
However, the damage some county schools did get was pretty significant. The roof at the Le Croy Career Center was ripped off and scattered across the ground. The dugout at Chilton High School was knocked over. Zeta’s winds punched the doors in at Verbena High.
The schools spared physical damage dealt with other issues.
“Every school was without power in our system except for the ones here in Clanton,” said Griffin.
Power was back on at nearly all sites Monday except Verbena High School where crews worked through the afternoon to try get the lights on. Superintendent Griffin says the priority for families right now is to make sure they’re okay and schools will work with students on assignments missed because of Zeta.
“With most of our students without power the last few days and online learning, our schools are working with them as far as their grades and assignments,” said Griffin.
Griffin said they will reassess at Verbena on Tuesday and advise parents about next steps. He also said if you are dealing with internet issues as well and you’re a virtual learning student, please contact your school so they can get you help.
