University of Alabama sets fundraising record during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama raised $222 million dollars between October 2019 and September 2020.
The school raised that record setting amount during the year of coronavirus pandemic.
“I can tell you that the first five months of the fiscal year versus the last seven were very different,” Bob Pierce explained.
He’s the Vice President for Advancement at the University of Alabama. He said they were fortunate to secure commitments before COVID-19 became a pandemic affecting most aspects our lives including our finances. Those donations will pay for things like academic scholarships, athletics and even finishing a new performing arts and academic center that will connect to the old Bryce Hospital building on campus that is being renovated into a welcome center.
“We were able to complete the $15 million campaign to support a new performing arts center, academic center, which is a very important project,” he continued.
Sixty thousand people made contributions to the University. That record setting $222 million dollars is $19 million more than what the University was pledged in 2019. Pierce said some of the money given this year also goes towards students with financial struggles from COVID-19 through the Tide Together program.
“Restricted to help students in need. So obviously, that’s a very special way our alumni and donors can benefit the university, but also benefit our most vulnerable students in a time of need.” Pierce added.
Alabama’s fundraising goal this year will be more modest than in the years past since we’re about 9 months into the coronanvirus pandemic.
People interested in donating money to support students, faculty and staff at the University of Alabama can go, here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.