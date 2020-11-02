Tuscaloosa County Schools requesting more social workers for students

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Schools is working to help students who may be dealing with any mental health issues because of the pandemic. Currently there are 34 Tuscaloosa County Schools and 12 of those schools are covered by a social worker.
District leaders said they are grateful for their 42 school counselors and eight social workers, but that’s just simply not enough to take care of their entire school system. Ideally they’d like to hire eleven more contract social workers in order to split them up and have coverage at all of their schools. Social workers can help with much needed physical needs that students have, sometimes that’s short term therapy or making a home visit.
The Director of Accountability for Tuscaloosa County Schools Jackie Hudgins said they want their students to grow academically but also want them to be taken care of personally, so they can be successful in every area.
“50 are working relentlessly to meet the needs of almost 19,000 students and we know that’s a big task, but we love each and everyone of them individually, we love their families and we want to do our very best to take care of them,” said Hudgins.
Since Tuscaloosa County Schools is under funded they hope to bring a detailed proposal to the Tuscaloosa County Commission sometime this month, asking for assistance.
