Tuscaloosa County Democratic Party worried some absentee votes won’t be counted

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Democratic Party reached out to WBRC with their concerns some voters waited during long lines to get absentee ballots.
They’re now even more worried what will happen Tuesday.
Donna Murphy Foster shared video with us showing long lines of people waiting in line inside the Tuscaloosa County courthouse Saturday for absentee ballots.
“We were getting reports of people who had been in the line four hours or more. We knew it was a fact we were monitoring it,” explained Dexter Lowery, Chair of the Tuscaloosa County Democratic Party.
Lowery said that was one of the first things to concern them about voting here in this year’s election. They now fear some people hoping to get their ballots in the mail did not get in time for them to count.
“We became aware last week that some 1,200 or so were sent out at the same time. Obviously, that raised a red flag because those votes were just not going to be counted,” Lowery continued.
Tuscaloosa County Circuit Clerk Magaria Bobo is in charge of absentee voting in Tuscaloosa County. WBRC found her working in her office inside the Tuscaloosa County courthouse Monday. She declined to comment on accusations made by the Democratic Party.
“'I’m reluctant to say that it was intentional. I would rather use the term a little careless,” Lowery added.
Tuscaloosa County Probate judge Rob Robertson says more 13,000 requests for absentee ballots were made this year. That’s about 10,000 more than what were requested during the 2016 presidential election.
