Tips to manage election-related stress and outbursts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The weight of tomorrow’s election is heavy on a lot of people’s minds and emotions are running high.
Three words--easier said than done--“Stop and breathe,” said Dr. Angela Stowe, head of the department that offers counseling to students at UAB.
Hours from the election, the polls, pundits and politics are still in full swing, but you don’t have to be.
“Watching how you’re feeling when you’re engaging with news and social media, while you want to make sure you have all the information, we also want to make sure we’re stepping back and taking breaks as needed,” she said.
She also advises to stick to the basics: Try to sleep tonight, consider eating something green, and watch what you drink.
“Caffeine and alcohol can actually add to anxiety and add to our stress,” said Dr. Stowe.
To avoid emotional outbursts that you might regret, she also suggests a few things.
“Hit a pause button before any response you have right now, drink a glass of water, take a few deep breaths, sit on your hands, whatever you need to do,” she advised.
She says it might not feel like it, but “we will get through this, tomorrow will come.”
She says if you experience severe emotional distress to call a psychologist for help.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.