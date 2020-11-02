‘This is a tragedy’: 66-year-old Chilton County man killed in storm-related fire

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Coroner J. Aaron Ellison confirmed a 66-year-old man was killed in a storm-related fatality on October 31, 2020.
Coroner Ellison said Charles Douglas Seales, 66, died in a house fire in Maplesville.
At the time of the fire Seales did not have without power due to Hurricane Zeta-related damage.
It is believed Seales was using candles for light. A preliminary investigation indicated one of the candles being used caused the fire.
“This is a tragedy, and I would like to remind those who still remain without power to be very vigilant regarding alternative sources of light, including candles,” said Ellison.
Seales' body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy. The State of Alabama Fire Marshall’s office is leading the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.