Start preparing for holiday travel during a pandemic now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The next couple weeks will be important in limiting the number of COVID-19 cases before the holidays kick into full gear according to local health experts. Here’s some advice for you to keep in mind before Thanksgiving:
Doctors say if you are choosing to travel, the next few weeks are the time to mask up and hunker down.
College students at UAB are being advised to limit social activities because they’re heading home and finishing the semester virtually. They’ll join thousands of people who will travel to see people for Thanksgiving, just over three weeks away.
Experts say limiting contact with others, wearing a mask when you’re near anyone you don’t live with, and good hand hygiene can help stop the spread.
The fear is that hospitalizations will continue to rise.
“Hospitalizations have been steadily rising, they got about that 1,000 point earlier this week and now they are back under 1,000, but that’s a pretty high point to be at and it’s back where we were this summer,” said Dr. Suzanne Judd, UAB epidemiologist.
She says some people are making the tough choice just not to travel at all for the holidays.
