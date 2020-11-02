Shelby Co. Deputies: Man charged in child exploitation case could have more victims

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A New Jersey man is charged and accused of exploiting a child in Shelby County.
On September 18, 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received information about the possible exploitation of a child in Alabama. NCMEC began communicating with law enforcement agencies to investigate the complaint, and they notified investigators from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of a potential victim in the Shelby County area.
On November 2, 2020, investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office obtained three warrants for Sean M Higgins, 30, of Palmyra, New Jersey for Electronic Solicitation of a Child, Dissemination/Display of Child Pornography, and Sexual Extortion as part of the investigation.
Each warrant has a $15,000 bond for a total of $45,000 in bonds. Higgins is currently in the Burlington County Detention Center in New Jersey on other charges.
Deputies believe Sean Higgins may have been in contact with other people in Alabama. If you believe you are a victim or know someone who has been a victim, you are encouraged to report it to your local law enforcement agency or contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.missingkids.org.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information about the case to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.
