Rescuers in Turkey weep with joy as they pull 2 girls from rubble

In this photo of IHA news agency, provided by the government rescue agency AFAD's rescue teams, rescue workers, who were trying to reach survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, carry 14-year-old Idil Sirin who have been extricated from a collapsed building early Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, 58 hours after a strong earthquake in Izmir, Turkey. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocks and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos on Friday, Oct. 30. (Source: IHA via AP)