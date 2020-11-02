Police: Four arrested after man waves gun at Trump supporters

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people were arrested in Nogales after a man allegedly waved a gun at a group of supporters of President Donald Trump Saturday, Oct. 31.
The Nogales Police Department said officers went to the 200 block of West Mariposa Road about a group of people not wearing masks.
The NPD said officers met with the group of supporters. Then officers were told about a man in a black sedan who was allegedly waving a gun at the group.
The officers found the suspect in a nearby parking lot. Another man and two women were also seen in the area.
When officers tried to arrest the suspect, the two women tried to stop the officers. All four were eventually taken into custody.
The NPD said 22-year-old Stephanie Andrade, 23-year-old Ricardo Rivera, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy are facing several charges. Andrade and the two minors are from Rio Rico while Rivera is from Tucson.
The charges include aggravated assault on an officer, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, threatening and intimidation, endangerment and reckless display of a firearm.
