Old Ideas, fresh pecans and flavors of the Black Belt

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Many years ago, residents in rural areas were often served by a rolling store. If you couldn’t make it to town, the store simply came to you.
Today in the Macon County community of Shorter there’s a modern twist on the old store called Shana’s Place.
Owner Shana Howard Cox says, "In our rolling store, we’ve got our stuffed breads, our prime pork rib eyes, our bacon sticks. We have our Pimento Cheese cooler, different flavors including our tamale sauce. We do a lot of jalapeno poppers. "
One of Shana’s specialties is The Golden Egg, “It’s a beef tenderloin that’s kind of opened up and pin wheeled, stuffed with mushrooms and onions and then we bacon wrapped it. You smoke it, grill it, or bake it.”
If you’re coming to Shana’s Place, pack an appetite and be prepared to be met by Ranger the resident turkey.
“We have lots of people that come out here and take pictures. They take pictures with the bus. They get pictures with Ranger.”
Shana also says you shouldn’t leave without grabbing a dinosaur egg.
“One of these will feed two people or three to four if you’ve got sides with it. That was our first little phenomenon we made here.”
After stocking up on the main course at Shana’s Place, you’re going to need a little dessert which leads us to Wood Pecan in Montgomery.
Third generation owner Sandy Wood Mahan says, “My grandparents Connie and D.C. Wood started the business in 1939. My Dad and I took it over after my grandparents passed and decided to expand and grow on what they had already started and built. We purchase pecans from growers in Alabama and Georgia so we can get the best, freshest, new crop pecans that there are.”
Today Wood Pecan is a lot more than just pecans.
“The Southern Sweet Bee Honey which is made by Mike Heller in Hope Hull is some of the best honey around. He keeps some of his beehives right out here on our land.”
Sandy promises Wood Pecan is already prepared for the holidays with lots of sweet treats, “Pecan candies such as like milk chocolate, honey glazed, all the good stuff. Pecan pies. We also sell the Alaga Syrup which is a good cane syrup. Makes a really good pecan pie.”
All this is done with any eye to the customers and local producers, “The local products is what really helps Alabama. I mean you’re helping local farmers. You’re helping local merchants and you’re supporting local families.”
