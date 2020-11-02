Man, 58, reported missing in Shelby County

Ellis Milton Duncan, 58, was reported missing Monday. (Source: Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | November 2, 2020 at 1:35 PM CST - Updated November 2 at 1:35 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County authorities are asking for help locating a missing man.

Ellis Milton Duncan, 58, was reported missing Monday. He was last seen in the area of Caldwell Mill Road driving a blue 2008 Toyota Camry.

Duncan has white hair and green eyes and is approximately 5′10″ and 175 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Mullins at 205-670-6171 or bmullins@shelbyso.com.

You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website.

