Man, 58, reported missing in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County authorities are asking for help locating a missing man.
Ellis Milton Duncan, 58, was reported missing Monday. He was last seen in the area of Caldwell Mill Road driving a blue 2008 Toyota Camry.
Duncan has white hair and green eyes and is approximately 5′10″ and 175 lbs.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Mullins at 205-670-6171 or bmullins@shelbyso.com.
You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website.
