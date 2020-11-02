Ivey: Graddick soon out at Pardons and Paroles

Graddick was appointed as director after a 2018 reform law was enacted to reshape the agency and give Gov. Kay Ivey more direct oversight. Before, the Board of Pardons and Paroles picked its own director, which led a department with vague administrative oversight. The new law gave the governor the authority to appoint the director, with confirmation by the Senate, as well as the ability to remove that person from the job. The reform law was spurred in part after Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, who was serving a life sentence and then paroled, killed three people in Guntersville in July 2018. That led Ivey to issue a moratorium on early paroles and later the state agreed to a $1 million settlement with the victims' families.