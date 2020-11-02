How to make the voting process faster on Election Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Large crowds and long wait times are expected at the polls on November 3 for the 2020 Presidential Election, but elections officials said voters should not be discouraged due to possible long wait times and offered tips on how to make the process faster and smoother.
Millions of voters are expected at the polls on Election Day.
“We have 3,709,242 registered voters,” Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said. “And we think that tomorrow we’ll have between 68% and 75% of those people go to the polls. Which translates to 2.5 to 2.8 million people casting their ballot.”
That translates to 400,000 to 700,000 more people voting in a single election in state history, according to Merrill.
The increased amount of voters at the polls could also mean longer wait times.
To try to make the process go faster, Merrill said the state added more poll workers and ballot tabulator machines.
Merrill also mentioned the electronic poll books that are in 63 out of 67 Alabama counties.
“That’ll reduce the wait time some 60-75%, depending on the voter or the poll worker,” said Merrill.
Jefferson County Probate Judge James Naftel II said voters could also help expedite the process by voting during non-peak hours which are mid-morning, 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., after the morning rush of voters vote before work, or mid-afternoon, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., between the lunch break rush and the after-work rush.
“You need to have your ID ready and be an informed voter on the amendments and on the candidates,” Merrill added.
Click here to confirm your polling location and voter status.
Click here to search for your sample ballot.
Remember, if you’re in line to vote by 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, by law you’re allowed to vote.
