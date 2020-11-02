Hoover elementary school tells COVID to ‘Beat It!’

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff at Rocky Ridge Elementary School in Hoover had some fun this Halloween with the mantra, 'Beat it, COVID!"
With lyrics like, “You better see the nurse, don’t be a macho man,” the staff put a very creative COVID-19 spin on Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”
In the video principal Dr. Dil Uswatte, teachers and staff showed off ways they’re working to keep kids and each other safe, and they showed off some pretty sweet dance moves.
