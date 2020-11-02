Flying Biscuit Cafe: Chocolate Biscuit Bread Pudding

Ingredients:
3 cups heavy cream
1 cup 2% milk
8 ounces chocolate chips
4 each egg yolks
2 each whole eggs
2 tsp vanilla extract
1 cups granulated sugar
8 each biscuits, crumbled into approximately 20 pieces each
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray a 9 x 13 pan with non-stick spray and line with parchment paper.
In a sauce pan, bring the milk and cream to a simmer. Take off heat, add the chocolate chips and let sit for 10 minutes. Stir until the chocolate chips are melted. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes.
In a bowl, add the sugar, eggs, egg yolks, and vanilla and whisk well to combine.
Slowly add the chocolate mixture in to the egg mixture and mix well.
Chop the biscuits into small pieces and add to the pan. Do not use the small crumbs, only the chunks.
Slowly pour the custard to over the biscuits. Make sure the biscuits are all coated but do not stir or the biscuits will fall apart.
Bake on a cookie sheet in the oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until the pudding is just set in the middle.
Let cool completely before removing from the pan. Store in the refrigerator or freeze.
Bread pudding is better heated up and served than when it is fresh. Heating it in the microwave is fine.
Serve with honey crème anglaise or ice cream.
