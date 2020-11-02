First Alert for chilly temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It’s the coldest start we have seen so far this fall season with most locations in the 30s with some 40s to the south. A freeze warning is in effect for areas along and north of I-20/59 this morning. Hopefully, you were able to cover up the plants and you brought your pets inside. Thanks to some breezy conditions this morning, widespread frost is not expected this morning. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us clear and very dry. Make sure you grab the coat and dress warmly today. Temperatures are going to be 10-15 degrees below average for this time of the year. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 50s this afternoon with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Winds are expected to lower tonight allowing cold conditions across Central Alabama. Sunset arrives this evening at 4:53 p.m. CT.
First Alert for Cold Temperatures Tonight: We want to give everyone a first alert for a freeze and frosty conditions tomorrow morning. With light winds and a clear sky, it will be ideal for temperatures to drop into the low to mid 30s for most locations. Tomorrow morning will likely be colder than this morning. Make sure you protect your plants and bring the pets inside. Be sure any alternative heat source is rated for indoor use. Never use a generator, grill, camp stove, or device that burns a natural gas or gasoline inside a home, garage, basement, or crawl space. Keep these devices away from windows, doors, vents, or other areas that could allow carbon monoxide to enter your home.
Election Day Forecast: If you are planning to go out and vote Tuesday, the weather will not slow you down. We’ll start the day chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the mid 60s. You might need a light jacket as you wait to cast your vote, but the weather will be very nice. Most of the country will thankfully deal with pleasant weather. You can’t use the weather as an excuse not to vote!
Next Big Thing: The weather this week is shaping up to be fairly quiet. The big story will be the continuation of very nice weather with warmer temperatures. Morning temperatures should gradually warm-up throughout the week. Wednesday morning should start in the lower 40s with highs approaching 70°F. As we approach the weekend, southerly flow and increasing moisture will should warm us up with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 70s. It should be a long stretch of comfortable temperatures going into the weekend.
Looking Ahead: As we head into the weekend, cloud cover and humidity levels will slowly increase across the area. We’ll introduce a 10-20% chance for a few spotty showers, but we should remain mostly dry. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front could move into our area by early next week giving us a chance for showers. Cooler temperatures will be possible by the middle part of next week. Of course, a lot can change between now and then. We’ll keep you updated on the forecasts as they change.
Hurricane Eta: Eta is now the 12th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It has sustained winds of 75 mph and is forecast to rapidly intensify as it approaches Nicaragua Tuesday into Wednesday. The latest forecast is now showing a Category 2 hurricane striking in the next 36 hours with winds up to 110 mph. It will slow down and produce an extreme rainfall event across Nicaragua and Honduras. Eta will likely weaken significantly while over land. There’s a chance it could begin to curve to the north and emerge back into the Caribbean by the end of the week. Several models are hinting at this solution with it organizing again while in the Caribbean. If this happens, areas such as Cuba and even Florida will need to watch Eta. I think we might be tracking this storm through next week if the models verify. For now, no impacts are expected here or across the Gulf Coast over the next seven days.
