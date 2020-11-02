First Alert for chilly temperatures Monday

Hurricane Eta: Eta is now the 12th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It has sustained winds of 75 mph and is forecast to rapidly intensify as it approaches Nicaragua Tuesday into Wednesday. The latest forecast is now showing a Category 2 hurricane striking in the next 36 hours with winds up to 110 mph. It will slow down and produce an extreme rainfall event across Nicaragua and Honduras. Eta will likely weaken significantly while over land. There’s a chance it could begin to curve to the north and emerge back into the Caribbean by the end of the week. Several models are hinting at this solution with it organizing again while in the Caribbean. If this happens, areas such as Cuba and even Florida will need to watch Eta. I think we might be tracking this storm through next week if the models verify. For now, no impacts are expected here or across the Gulf Coast over the next seven days.