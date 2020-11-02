Vandals spray paint political message on cars overnight in Cahaba Heights

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re seeing reports on social media that vandals targeted at least two cars in Cahaba Heights overnight.
According to the posts, someone spray painted “Go Joe” on a white SUV. The owner says it happened overnight and added he doesn’t have any political signs in his yard - just a red, white and blue wreath.
Another person posted her white SUV vandalized with “Biden 46” written in green spray paint.
We have reached out to law enforcement and will provide updates when available.
