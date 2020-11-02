Calhoun County residents await word on when power might be restored

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews working on behalf of Alabama Power are making progress getting electricity back on in east Alabama.
School was still out in two school systems in Calhoun County Monday as crews worked to clean up the damage left behind last week by Tropical Storm Zeta.
As of Monday morning, some 5,962 Alabama Power customers were still without power. Crews are coming in from all over the country to assist Alabama Power.
“Power company was able to bring in over 300 individuals to help our crews this weekend, with contractors from different places throughout the country. So, it has sped up greatly,” said Calhoun County EMA Director Michael Barton.
Last Thursday morning, some 40,000 customers were without power. Calhoun County residents have said in social media their power is expected to return no later than Wednesday, November 4.
One of those was Danielle Sexton of Saks. She told us lost all of her refrigerated food and had to take her children to spend the night with a friend because she has no heat.
“It’s very hectic. We’ve totally had to rearrange our whole lives to try to get everything together,” Sexton said.
In some cases, people on one side of a street have power and people on the other side do not.
Barton says Alabama Power expects to have 95% of its Calhoun County customers back online by the end of Tuesday.
