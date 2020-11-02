Anniston city council sworn in for new term

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s new city council members say they’re willing to work with others for Anniston' future.
All five members of the city council were sworn in for new terms Monday. They all took their oaths simultaneously from Calhoun County Presiding Circuit Judge Brian Howell in a show of unity. It was held on the stage at Zinn Park.
That includes re-elected mayor Jack Draper and councilors Millie Harris and Jay Jenkins, and two new members: Ciara Smith, who represents Ward Three, and Demetric Roberts, who represents Ward Two.
“Sometimes you can be a great player, in like, for the scheme. I think right players for the right time, and it might be our time to win. In fact, I know it is,” says Demetric Roberts who represents Ward 3.
“I think that we have put limits and boundaries on what we can do based on our demographics, whether that be race, gender or age, and I’m here to set the tone for what we can do when we just believe in those who have the purpose for something like this,” says Ciara Smith, who represents Ward 2 and is only 21.
Smith says she looks forward to working with the “Anniston Changers” group to improve her ward. Draper says he looks forward to working with the council on economic development and a new comprehensive plan for the city. He says business benefits the entire city but some parts of the city need development more than others.
