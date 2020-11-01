Sunday Morning Weather

Meanwhile in The Tropics, Eta has formed in the Caribbean. The storm is moving the west at near 15 mph and this motion with some decrease in forward speed today and tonight. A slower motion toward the west-southwest is forecast Monday and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is expected to be near the northeastern coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras by Tuesday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Eta is expected to become a hurricane by Monday. Eta is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain, with local maximum amounts of 15 inches across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and the southern coast of Hispaniola. Across northern Honduras and northern Nicaragua, rainfall totals of 10 to 20 inches, with local maximum amounts of 30 inches are expected. This rainfall may lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher.