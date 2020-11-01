Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight through 8 am Monday morning for a large part of Central Alabama. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30-degrees are expected. Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Calhoun, Cleburne, Cullman Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair and Talladega counties are all included in the Warned Area.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Also be sure your outdoor pets have a safe shelter to protect them from the cold.
This warning is the result of a strong cold air flow which will move through the area today producing breezy, northwest winds. As the winds die down during the evening temperatures will drop rapidly with a cold night ahead. With the sweep of cold but dry air dew points will drop so widespread frost is not expected outside the Warned Areas. Cool but generally calm conditions with northwesterly winds will follow through much of the week as high pressure continues in control of the weather across The Southeast. We will begin to experience a warming trend by mid-week with even warmer conditions expected by week’s end.
Meanwhile in The Tropics, Eta has formed in the Caribbean. The storm is moving the west at near 15 mph and this motion with some decrease in forward speed today and tonight. A slower motion toward the west-southwest is forecast Monday and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is expected to be near the northeastern coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras by Tuesday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Eta is expected to become a hurricane by Monday. Eta is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain, with local maximum amounts of 15 inches across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and the southern coast of Hispaniola. Across northern Honduras and northern Nicaragua, rainfall totals of 10 to 20 inches, with local maximum amounts of 30 inches are expected. This rainfall may lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher.
The National Hurricane Center’s Official Track, however, does not bring the storm into The Gulf Of Mexico so no major impacts are expected along the Southeast Coast.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.