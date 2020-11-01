Several people injured during hayride accident in Florida

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL. (WJHG) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say a 24-foot trailer was struck by another car on Corbin Road in Washington County on Saturday night.
Officials say the trailer was traveling east in Cottondale with 30 passengers on a hayride when another vehicle hit the trailer from behind, without slowing down.
As a result, several passengers were ejected from the trailer.
Officials say the driver of the second vehicle, a 46-year-old man from Chipley, was transported by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan.
According to the report, one child was transported by ambulance to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City.
Several other passengers from the hayride were also transported to local hospitals.
As of now, they say the extent of the injuries is unknown.