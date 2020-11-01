Peanut butter drive continues to help families in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local food drive that is supposed to just run during September National Hunger Action Month is still going, and leaders say it’s a real blessing.
The Peanut Butter Drive provides peanut butter for families in need across Alabama. Through donations, the non-profit has raised over 4,500 pounds of peanut butter since August. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, through its network distribution agencies, will spread the peanut butter where it’s needed most.
Spokesperson James Barrett says they were worried the numbers would be low this year because of the Coronavirus, but so far, that’s not the case.
“People really did answer the call and come through in ways I’ve never seen before, so we’re happy to keep the drive going as long as needed,” said Barrett.
Leaders say they’re hoping to reach 6,000 pounds before it’s over.
If you would like more information on how to help, follow this link.
