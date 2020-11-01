One Jemison business is left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Zeta winds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After nearly three days in the dark, Petals of the Past nursery in Jemison got it’s power back, but now it’s time to start picking up the pieces.
“We had a good number of broken limbs," Petals of the Past co-owner Jason Powell said.
Petals from the Past in Jemison is garden nursery and farm, with more than 95 percent of it’s product outside.
“We are directly impacted," Powell said. "Every part of our business by the weather, whether it is extreme heat, if it is drought like conditions, if there are cold fronts coming in.”
With more than 60 acres, Powell said they grow and harvest different fruits and plants to sell at the shop and to local restaurants, but after winds from Hurricane Zeta, some of their crop cant be sold.
“Those vines, majority of them are going to be fine, but we have one or two that are just completely snapped," Powell said. “That is 60 to 80 pounds of muscadines or grapes, that we would have had next year, that are now not going to be there.”
Powell said he estimates to lose around 20% of next year’s yield from the crop damage to the muscadines. He estimated around 10% loss to his persimmons crop.
“Once those limbs are gone, your production for the next two to three years is gone," Powell said.
Powell said one greenhouse also took a beating from the strong winds.
“One of our primary greenhouses, where we produce a lot of our perennials and a lot of our herbs, and that wind just pushed the end wall. It’s where you would enter the green house. The wind just pushed it down,” Powell said.
Powell said power was restored nearly three days later, on October 31st.
“For the fruit that we are harvesting right now, we maintain it in a walk in cooler, and we are 2 ½ days without that refrigeration,” Powell said. “We are thankful it was not worse, but we certainly had some damage.”
Powell said he thinks it will take about two weeks before all the damage is picked up and operations are back to normal.
