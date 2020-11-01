Birmingham PD: Two people shot in officer-involved shooting, suspect led pursuit through Birmingham, Vestavia, Hoover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say an investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting took place early Sunday morning.
Around 1 a.m., an officer stopped at a traffic light on Parkway East when a vehicle pulled beside the patrol vehicle. The person in the vehicle began firing several shots at the officer. The officer was not injured.
Police say after the shots were fired, a pursuit began. The pursuit ended on Arkadelphia Road when the suspects vehicle became disabled on John Hawkins Parkway. The suspect then began firing shots at people in another vehicle. Birmingham police say a man and woman were shot.
The two people were transported to UAB hospital, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the suspect then became involved in a short standoff in the roadway of Arkadelphia Road. During the standoff, the suspect gained control of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) patrol vehicle.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in the patrol vehicle. The pursuit traveled through Birmingham, Vestavia, and Hoover.
The suspect was taken into custody and had minor injuries. The suspect was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
