Clemson and Bama remain top two teams in both major polls; 4 SEC teams ranked in top 10

Clemson and Bama remain top two teams in both major polls; 4 SEC teams ranked in top 10
Ali Gaye of the LSU Tigers makes a tackle during the first half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman | November 1, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST - Updated November 1 at 4:49 PM

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Clemson and Alabama remain the top two teams in the nation in both major college football polls.

LSU embarrassing 48-11 loss to Auburn was their worst since 1996 when the Tigers fell to the Florida Gators 56-13.

The Tigers (2-3) will have a bye week, before their big matchup against the Crimson Tide (6-0) in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 14.

RELATED STORIES:

AP TOP 25 POLL:

  1. Clemson (7-0) [33 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (6-0) [29 first-place votes]
  3. Ohio State (2-0)
  4. Notre Dame (6-0)
  5. Georgia (4-1)
  6. Cincinnati (5-0)
  7. Texas A&M (4-1)
  8. Florida (3-1)
  9. BYU (7-0)
  10. Wisconsin (1-0)
  11. Miami (5-1)
  12. Oregon (0-0)
  13. Indiana (2-0)
  14. Oklahoma State (4-1)
  15. Coastal Carolina (6-0)
  16. Marshall (5-0)
  17. Iowa State (4-2)
  18. SMU (6-1)
  19. Oklahoma (4-2)
  20. USC (0-0)
  21. Boise State (2-0)
  22. Texas (4-2)
  23. Michigan (1-1)
  24. Auburn (4-2)
  25. Liberty (6-0)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

  1. Clemson (7-0) [43 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (6-0) [17 first-place votes]
  3. Ohio State (2-0) [2 first-place votes]
  4. Notre Dame (6-0)
  5. Georgia (4-1)
  6. Cincinnati (5-0)
  7. Texas A&M (4-1)
  8. Florida (3-1)
  9. BYU (7-0)
  10. Miami (5-1)
  11. Wisconsin (1-0)
  12. Oklahoma State (4-1)
  13. Indiana (2-0)
  14. Oregon (0-0)
  15. Marshall (5-0)
  16. Coastal Carolina (6-0)
  17. Iowa State (4-2)
  18. SMU (6-1)
  19. Oklahoma (4-2)
  20. USC (0-0)
  21. Auburn (4-2)
  22. Army (6-1)
  23. Boise State (2-0)
  24. North Carolina (4-2)
  25. Michigan (1-1)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.