Clemson and Bama remain top two teams in both major polls; 4 SEC teams ranked in top 10

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Clemson and Alabama remain the top two teams in the nation in both major college football polls.
LSU embarrassing 48-11 loss to Auburn was their worst since 1996 when the Tigers fell to the Florida Gators 56-13.
The Tigers (2-3) will have a bye week, before their big matchup against the Crimson Tide (6-0) in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 14.
- Clemson (7-0) [33 first-place votes]
- Alabama (6-0) [29 first-place votes]
- Ohio State (2-0)
- Notre Dame (6-0)
- Georgia (4-1)
- Cincinnati (5-0)
- Texas A&M (4-1)
- Florida (3-1)
- BYU (7-0)
- Wisconsin (1-0)
- Miami (5-1)
- Oregon (0-0)
- Indiana (2-0)
- Oklahoma State (4-1)
- Coastal Carolina (6-0)
- Marshall (5-0)
- Iowa State (4-2)
- SMU (6-1)
- Oklahoma (4-2)
- USC (0-0)
- Boise State (2-0)
- Texas (4-2)
- Michigan (1-1)
- Auburn (4-2)
- Liberty (6-0)
