Charity robbed, continues to help 300 families a week even during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local charity that’s given back to the community for more than 30 years had to depend on the community to show that love back after their truck was vandalized.
"Someone cut out the catalytic converter from underneath our truck, " said board member and volunteer Melanie Siow.
Siow with Manna Ministries out of Alabaster said it happened mid-October and the amount the thief would get for the catalytic converter would be pennies compared to the thousands of dollars it costs them to get it fixed.
The Foodshare Outreach program is 100 percent volunteer and donation ran, which makes it difficult to come up with the funds to cover an unexpected cost.
Siow said the truck was used to pick up donations from the Central Alabama Food Bank and other large donations from stores across the area.
All of this happening while the group was raising money to feed more families during the holidays.
It had already been a busy year due to the pandemic. Siow said the group helps anyone who needs it and the number of families seeking help had grown by the hundreds.
“Our average right now is about 300 people. Normally during that holiday time, we’re going to see an increase of even more people,” she explained.
Their prayers were answered as quickly as they could certify them.
Siow said volunteers showed up, using their personal cars to pick-up hundreds of pounds of food donations.
A local mechanic fixed the truck at a discount and donations for holiday meals began pouring in.
Siow said the organization leaned on their faith to get through the trying time.
“We just see this as a way God is going to take something negative and use it to let people know, number one, that we are here. So if you need food, hey we’re here every Saturday morning, come on down. And then also, to have somebody who might have the means to help us out,” said Siow.
By the end of October, Manna Ministries was just a couple thousand dollars short of their goal to buy 600 turkeys and hams for struggling families.
Manna Ministries gives-away food every Saturday from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at their HQ on 287 Smokey Rd, Alabaster, AL 35007.
