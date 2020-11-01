Alabama continues to work as 65,000 still without power Sunday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is continuing to provide updates as tens of thousands of people are still without power days after Tropical Storm Zeta blew through Alabama.
The company reports that power has been restored to more than 439,000 people so far. But as of 8 p.m. Sunday, 65,000 are still in the dark.
Alabama Power says they expect power to be restored to 95% of those affected by Tuesday. Efforts to restore power to the hardest areas will likely extend into later in the week.
