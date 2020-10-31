UAB suffers tough loss in double overtime against La Tech

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite rushing for a season-high 338 yards, the UAB football team fell to Louisiana Tech 37-34 in double overtime Saturday.
The Blazers (4-3, 2-1 C-USA) playing at Joe Aillet Stadium, were ahead until the end of the 4th quarter when Louisiana Tech (4-3, 3-2 C-USA) was able to score with 10 seconds remaining to force overtime.
After both teams exchanged field goals in the first overtime period, Louisiana Tech forced a UAB fumble which was upheld after review. On the ensuing Bulldog possession, the Blazers forced a missed field goal, but were called for running into the kicker which extended the drive and allowed Louisiana Tech to kick another game-winner.
Kristopher Moll led the defensive charge with eight tackles, while Jordan Smith, Tyree Turner and Alex Wright all had seven.
The Blazers are off next week and return to the field on Nov. 14 as UAB hosts North Texas with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.
