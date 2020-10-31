Swinney: Lawrence out for next week’s contest vs. Notre Dame

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - While Clemson fans were catching their breath from a thrilling 34-28 win over Boston College, Dabo Swinney gave them a reason for their hearts to race yet again.
Tigers starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been ruled out of next week’s game against Notre Dame due to ACC COVID-19 protocols.
“He’s doing great,” Swinney said during his postgame press conference. “He Zoomed with the team last night. Talked to him this morning. He feels like he could play today. He’s doing well, but obviously, there’s a protocol in place. So, he will be out in time to play, but then you have the cardiac part of it, which you kind of have to ramp back up. Even if he feels great and he could probably go play, he’s not allowed to do that simply because the protocol is in place and it’s put in place to make sure that he can play safely.”
With that news breaking Saturday, freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will be in line for his second career start for the Tigers. Uiagalelei led Clemson from an 18-point deficit on Saturday as the Tigers survived an early charge by Boston College for a 34-28 win.
Despite Lawrence not being available for next week’s game against the Fighting Irish, Swinney said Lawrence will still be available to help in other ways.
“He’ll be in every meeting,” Swinney said. “So, I guess he’ll have to Zoom in. I don’t know. I guess he gets out maybe Thursday. Either Thursday or Friday, he’ll be back with us. He’ll be in every meeting. He can Zoom in every practice and all that stuff as well so he can stay engaged and make his comments and stuff like that to support those guys.”
Swinney added that he anticipates that Lawrence will travel with the team next weekend.
