Stingy Alabama defense leads to shutout against Mississippi State

TUSACLOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the SEC matchup with Mississippi State Saturday night at home in Tuscaloosa.
The win was a shutout 41-0. A nice birthday gift for head coach Nick Saban.
Here’s a stat for you: The Alabama defense limited Mississippi State to only 38 yards of offense through the first half. According to Alabama Football that’s the fewest yards allowed in the first half by a UA defense since the 2016 team limited Auburn to only 31 yards.
The Tide scored 27 points to end the first half 27-0.
They scored 14 points with two touchdowns, one of them a pick 6, in the second half against the Bulldogs.
Alabama has now won 18 games with 35 points or more.
More stats from the game: The Crimson Tide had one student-athlete make his first career start in tonight’s contest with Mississippi State as defensive back Brian Branch got the nod.
DeVonta Smith recorded 159 yards receiving in the first half of this evening’s contest with Mississippi State. With the senior’s 159-yard half, Crimson Tide wideouts have totaled 100-plus yards in the first half on nine occasions in UA’s last 19 games, including the first three games to start the year and four of six contests overall in 2020.
Alabama gets a week off next week and then will play LSU in Death Valley on Nov. 14.
