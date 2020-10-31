Sideline Game of the Week: Vestavia sends Buddy Anderson out on top after defeating Shades Valley 52-27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After 49 years, from an assistant to head coach at Vestavia Hills, Buddy Anderson ended his coaching career with a win as Vestavia Hills defeated Shades Valley 52-27 Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week.
The win gave Buddy Anderson, who announced his retirement at the end of the season, his 346th as a head coach.
Vestavia jumped out to an early lead after quarterback Braden Glenn found Cole Turner for a 42-yard touchdown pass.
The Rebels led 31-14 at the half and went on to win 52-27. Vestavia did not make the playoffs, but ends the season at 4-6. “We’ve improved a lot. I’m really proud of these guys. If we would have made the playoffs, we could have made a run, they have improved so much,” said Coach Anderson.
Anderson, who won two state championships at Vestavia, started coaching the Rebels in 1978 and Friday night, the team, community, and school said goodbye to a legend.
“He may be old as my grandad but he’s one of my best friends. I just love him so much. He knows how to talk to us, he knows how to be with us and how to make us laugh. Vestavia is going to miss him, he really is a legend around here,” said quarterback Braden Glenn.
