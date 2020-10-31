Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An area of high pressure to the north is the controlling factor in the weather for Central Alabama as we begin the weekend. There may be a few areas of patchy fog especially to the north and around larger bodies of water or in a few sheltered valleys but overall a fine beginning to our Halloween weekend. Winds will become increasingly southeasterly and gusty at times through the day and temperatures this afternoon will be in the 65-70-degree range. With increasing clouds tonight and aided by the more southerly wind flow overnight lows will not be so chilly for trick-or-treating tonight.