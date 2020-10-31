Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An area of high pressure to the north is the controlling factor in the weather for Central Alabama as we begin the weekend. There may be a few areas of patchy fog especially to the north and around larger bodies of water or in a few sheltered valleys but overall a fine beginning to our Halloween weekend. Winds will become increasingly southeasterly and gusty at times through the day and temperatures this afternoon will be in the 65-70-degree range. With increasing clouds tonight and aided by the more southerly wind flow overnight lows will not be so chilly for trick-or-treating tonight.
By tomorrow morning an area of low pressure will approach the area which could produce a few light showers as a cold front approaches from the west. Behind this front an even colder air mass will spread across the region and this system could produce a few areas of patchy frost overnight Sunday night into Monday morning. This dry air mass will linger across the area through at least Tuesday with highs to begin next week only in the 55-60-degree range Monday.
Another cool night will follow with frost more widespread through Tuesday morning and even a few areas which reach the freezing mark by sunrise producing the first freeze of the season. The dry weather will continue through the end of next week as a blocking ridge of high pressure builds over the Gulf of Mexico bringing a warming trend through week’s end.
Meanwhile, in The Tropics, a tropical wave located over the Eastern and Central Caribbean Sea is producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms. This system is slowly becoming better organized, and conditions appear conducive for further development. A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend as the system moves westward across the Central and Western Caribbean Sea. The system is expected to produce heavy rainfall the region through the weekend.
