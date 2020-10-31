Man shot in Eastdale Mall parking lot

Man shot in Eastdale Mall parking lot
File image (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | October 31, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 7:58 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police said one person was injured in a shooting that happened in the Eastdale Mall parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Two vehicles were also damaged as a result, police said.

Police haven’t released any other information.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.