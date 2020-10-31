FIRST ALERT: Possibility of freezing temperatures and widespread frost Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The weather is going to be perfect for all of the trick-or-treaters planning to go out this evening. Temperatures will be tumbling into the 50s by 8 p.m., so plan for another chilly evening. We will have a bright full moon tonight and this is actually a blue moon, or the rare second full moon of the calendar month. There will be an increase in clouds later tonight as another cold front approaches. I can’t rule out a few sprinkles or a stray shower after midnight, but this will mainly be a dry frontal passage, with another blast of cold air arriving on Sunday. Also, don’t forget the time change takes place tonight, as we fall back one hour. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Morning clouds will gradually give way to more sunshine tomorrow, with a chilly north wind.