FIRST ALERT: Possibility of freezing temperatures and widespread frost Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The weather is going to be perfect for all of the trick-or-treaters planning to go out this evening. Temperatures will be tumbling into the 50s by 8 p.m., so plan for another chilly evening. We will have a bright full moon tonight and this is actually a blue moon, or the rare second full moon of the calendar month. There will be an increase in clouds later tonight as another cold front approaches. I can’t rule out a few sprinkles or a stray shower after midnight, but this will mainly be a dry frontal passage, with another blast of cold air arriving on Sunday. Also, don’t forget the time change takes place tonight, as we fall back one hour. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Morning clouds will gradually give way to more sunshine tomorrow, with a chilly north wind.
FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FREEZING TEMPERATURES: The winds will settle Sunday night and with a clear sky, we will experience some of the coldest weather of the season so far. We could experience freezing conditions for the first time this season in many areas north of I-20. We will also have a threat of widespread frost. So take steps to protect the plants tomorrow. A freeze watch is currently in effect for areas to the far north for Sunday night and Monday morning.
WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: One of the big weather stories for next week will be the possibility of another tropical system developing in the Caribbean. In fact, there is a good chance Eta will be developing within the next 48 hours. Some of the global data shows this system possibly moving northeast by the end of the week. So this is a situation that needs to be closely monitored. This has certainly been an historic Atlantic Hurricane Season. I would not cancel any travel plans just yet, but check-in as we gather more data, and determine where this system is going. Otherwise, we will continue to experience colder weather and dry days for most of the workweek.
Highs will only reach the middle to upper 50s on Monday, with lows back in the 30s Monday night. We will enjoy lots of sunshine each day, with temperatures gradually rebounding by the end of the week. The weather will be nice on Election Day, with sunshine, and highs in the 60s. Highs will rebound into the 70s by next weekend, with lows in the 40s and 50s. We may see more clouds later in the week as an easterly flow brings a slight increase moisture levels. However, for now the forecast looks to remain dry through at-least Friday. Be safe on this Halloween night and join us after football this evening for updates on the weather changes ahead.
