Chilton County family left with a mess after Zeta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After Zeta left its mark on Alabama, many communities are still cleaning up the mess left behind.
As Zeta was sweeping through Chilton County early Thursday, Matt Krallman looked outside and said it’s something he will never forget.
“When you open the door to my house, the pressure of the doors was sucking in and out,” said Krallman.
Fortunately, Krallman and his family were okay; no one was hurt. It was the next morning when he stepped outside, he realized the power of Zeta.
“I looked in front of me, and he’s got an oak tree down on his house; I looked to the right of me, and the biggest oak tree is down on his house property, and then I turned around, and all my trees are down,” said Krallman.
Plenty of friends are offering to clean up all the mess, according to Krallman. He appreciates the gesture, but he says the trees are so big it’s going to take a group of professionals to get it done.
Although it was one scary night and there’s a good deal of damage, Krallman said there is plenty to be thankful for.
“I’m happy no one got hurt, but my truck and boat are good, so I’m good,” said Krallman.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.