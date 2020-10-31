Auburn pounds its way to win against LSU

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) -In the Halloween edition of the Tiger Bowl, the Auburn Tigers made easy work over the LSU Tigers.
It was a blowout at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Auburn Tigers secured the win over the LSU Tigers 48-11.
Quarterback Bo Nix and the Auburn Tigers' offense finished the day with 506 total yards of offense. The Auburn Tigers' defense held the LSU Tigers to 347 yards of total offense.
Nix would come out of Saturday’s game with 172 passing yards and one touchdown.
It wouldn’t be until the second quarter that a team would get on the board. Nix connects with Eli Stove for the 9-yard touchdown for Auburn.
The Auburn Tigers would strike again. LSU quarterback TJ Finley was sacked by Derick Hall. Finley fumbled the ball, and it was recovered by defensive back Christian Tutt.
Tutt returned the ball for a 20-yard touchdown.
The Auburn Tigers would add more points to the board before the end of the first half. Nix finds wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers for a 9-yard touchdown pass.
The LSU would manage to get on the scoreboard when placekicker Cade York made a 50 yard field goal.
The Auburn Tigers had the lead 21-3 going into halftime.
Auburn opened the second half with an eight play 75-yard drive. Capping it off, Nix runs the ball 5-yards for a touchdown.
Freshman running back Tank Bigsby would make two touchdowns in the third quarter.
Auburn was heading into the fourth quarter with a 42-3 lead.
In the beginning of the fourth quarter, Nix connects with Anthony Schwartz for a 91-yard touchdown. However, the kicker Anders Carlson missed the PAT attempt.
LSU would gain momentum in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Max Johnson finds wide receiver Kayshon Boutte for a 43-yard touchdown. LSU’s two-point conversion attempt was good.
In the end, the Auburn Tigers won against the LSU Tigers 48-11.
The Auburn Tigers are now 4-2. They will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs Nov. 14.
