23-year-old man dies after his SUV hit a house in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old man was killed Friday in Cullman County when state troopers say he drove his SUV off the road and hit a house.
The single-vehicle crash happened at 1:05 p.m on U.S. 278 at the 71 mile marker.
Kolter Max Williams was from Athens.
Troopers say he was wearing a seatbelt. Williams was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
