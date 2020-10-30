Shower Power Campaign: New mobile showers for Birmingham’s homeless community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham now has mobile showers for the homeless community.
Be A Blessing Birmingham raised $60,000 for the showers as part of the Shower Power Campaign.
The idea is to promote cleanliness, boost confidence, and lead to self-sufficiency for homeless across the area.
The mobile showers were unveiled at Linn Park on Friday, October 30, 2020.
“Some of us consider showers a necessity, but to others, showers are a luxury. I want to thank everyone who has contributed to the Shower Power. We’ve worked so hard to bring this vision to fruition. I am thankful that we can provide our neighbors with such an essential resource. They deserve it!” Be A Blessing Founder, Erica Robbins.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.