Shower Power Campaign: New mobile showers for Birmingham’s homeless community

Birmingham's first mobile showers
By WBRC Staff | October 30, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 1:31 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham now has mobile showers for the homeless community.

Be A Blessing Birmingham raised $60,000 for the showers as part of the Shower Power Campaign.

Be A Blessing Birmingham - mobile showers
Be A Blessing Birmingham - mobile showers (Source: WBRC)

The idea is to promote cleanliness, boost confidence, and lead to self-sufficiency for homeless across the area.

The mobile showers were unveiled at Linn Park on Friday, October 30, 2020.

“Some of us consider showers a necessity, but to others, showers are a luxury. I want to thank everyone who has contributed to the Shower Power. We’ve worked so hard to bring this vision to fruition. I am thankful that we can provide our neighbors with such an essential resource. They deserve it!” Be A Blessing Founder, Erica Robbins.

Be A Blessing Birmingham - mobile showers
Be A Blessing Birmingham - mobile showers (Source: WBRC)

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.