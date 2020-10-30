Safety improvements coming to Northport intersection

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation cited too many accidents and complaints from drivers as reasons to make safety upgrades at the intersection of Highway 43 North and Mitt Lary Road in Northport.
Traffic engineers determined more than 16,400 drivers a day use this intersection, according to ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams. He says some accidents happened when drivers crossed lanes to turn into some of the businesses along US Highway 43.
That’s why three changes are planned here. Those changes are similar to upgrades made on Highway 69 North at McFarland Boulevard in Northport earlier this year. Those include installing a separator curb with vertical delineators, traffic striping and to widen the Northbound shoulder just South of Highway 43.
“It’ll be intermittent lane closures. The good thing about the work is it’ll be done between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to better accommodate traffic,” McWilliams explained.
Work starts Monday, November 2. The road safety project is expected to take three weeks, weather permitting.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.